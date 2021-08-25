Dragon Ball Super: How Vegeta's Ultra Ego Makes Him More Like Goku

Dragon Ball Super is teasing how the power of Vegeta's new God of Destruction form compares to Granolah with the first look at the next chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intense new phase as Vegeta is now in the midst of his fight against the titular Granolah, but fans have seen just how strong the "strongest" in the universe truly is as he was able to quickly take out Goku even with Goku's new mastery of Ultra Instinct. But Vegeta has a trick up his sleeve with his own secret new form.