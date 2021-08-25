Dragon Ball Super: How Vegeta's Ultra Ego Makes Him More Like Goku

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super has fully unleashed Vegeta's new form, Ultra Ego, and it surprisingly makes him more like Goku in some very interesting ways! The newest chapter of the manga series made good on the promise of the previous cliffhanger and saw Vegeta fully unleashing a brand new form that he had crafted himself following his training on Yardrat and with Beerus. He dubbed this new form as "Ultra Ego," and while this already shares some obvious commonalities with Goku's own godly form, Ultra Instinct, Vegeta's fight with Granolah started to show some surprising more similarities.

