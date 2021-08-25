Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 115. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.