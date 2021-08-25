Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) cut an ad for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote that will decide his future in public office. “At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” Sanders says in the 30-second ad spot.