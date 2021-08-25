Cancel
Polk County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR POLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

