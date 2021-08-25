Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

#Inland Empire#Heat Exhaustion#Valleys#Heat Advisory
