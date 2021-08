The Chicago Cubs are squaring up against the Colorado Rockies tonight, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound. Hendricks has already bounced back from his disastrous outing against the Brewers on the 12th (4.0 IP, 9ER) with a 1-run, 6.0 innings quality start against the Reds six days ago, but you certainly hope to see him continue that rebound against a far weaker offensive group tonight at Wrigley Field. Hendricks may well be past his prime generally speaking, but he’s still going to be a huge part of this team over the next few years. Long story short, if the Cubs hope to be good anytime soon, he needs to be good.