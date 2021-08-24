‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Renewed for Season 14 Along with ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGet ready for more unexpected wig reveals, epic jump splits, and loads of shady comments because RuPaul’s Drag Race has been renewed for Season 14. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will also return after each episode to give fans double the drama. Plus, the very controversial celebrity spinoff is back too.

