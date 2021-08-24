‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Renewed for Season 14 Along with ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’

As one of the first shows to resume production after the pandemic brought life to a stand-still, the show was learning protocols as they went along. But according to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer, Tom Campbell (nominated for Best Competition Program), it was a minor inconvenience that everyone was happy to go along with. “Everyone, I think, was so excited to be back together, to be able to work, that people were very compliant, wore masks, paid attention to the distancing,” he tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: Documentary and Nonfiction panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). It didn’t strike them how seriously they were taking the safety measures until a very secure site became a COVID hotspot. “When we finished our last episode, it was the same time that the COVID invaded the White House and we realized that we had a better COVID protocol at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in Sylmar than they did it the White House!”