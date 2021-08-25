This Week in Real Estate: Aug. 19-25
JULY MARKET REPORT SHOWS SELLERS & BUYERS ADJUSTING TO A NEW NORMAL. The buying frenzy the Naples housing market experienced during the past year has simmered and is being replaced with what brokers say will be our new normal: a low inventory market with fast turnover of quality homes priced right, according to the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Inventory decreased 77.2% to 1,295 homes in July 2021 compared to 5,672 homes in July 2020, and there were 30 fewer closed sales and a 2% drop in showings, according to the July 2021 Market Report released by NABOR. The median closed price in July increased 28.8% to $469,950 from $365,000 in July 2020. For the full report, click here.www.gulfshorebusiness.com
