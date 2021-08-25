This Week in Real Estate: Aug. 19-25

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJULY MARKET REPORT SHOWS SELLERS & BUYERS ADJUSTING TO A NEW NORMAL. The buying frenzy the Naples housing market experienced during the past year has simmered and is being replaced with what brokers say will be our new normal: a low inventory market with fast turnover of quality homes priced right, according to the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Inventory decreased 77.2% to 1,295 homes in July 2021 compared to 5,672 homes in July 2020, and there were 30 fewer closed sales and a 2% drop in showings, according to the July 2021 Market Report released by NABOR. The median closed price in July increased 28.8% to $469,950 from $365,000 in July 2020. For the full report, click here.

gulfshorebusiness.com

Weekly Roundup: Aug. 23-27

Catch up on this week’s top business news here. For daily information, subscribe to our free newsletter, Gulfshore Business Daily, and find archived newsletters at GulfshoreBusiness.com. Friday, Aug. 27. OASIS GRAND CONDOMINIUM IN FORT MYERS SELLS FOR $71 MILLION. Oasis Grand Tower II, a 32-story, Fort Myers condominium tower near...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gulfshore Business Daily: Aug. 27

OASIS GRAND CONDOMINIUM IN FORT MYERS SELLS FOR $71 MILLION. Oasis Grand Tower II, a 32-story, Fort Myers condominium tower near downtown and off Palm Beach Boulevard, sold for $71 million Monday in a record-breaking deal. Westside Capital, an investment group from Miami, bought the tower at 3040 Oasis Grand Blvd., from Lofton Island Development LLC. With 240 units, the average sale price per unit of almost $296,000 set a Lee County record. The previous owner bought 224 units at $160,000 per unit in 2011. The sale price likely checked in at half of what new construction would have cost, said Jakub Hejl, president of Westside Capital. “We believe there will be tremendous demand – driven in part by the fact that there are a lot more ‘renters by choice’ today – people who are willing to pay a premium for an apartment home in a great location with an array of amenities,” Hejl said. “We’re planning to make some improvements to the property, mostly cosmetic enhancements to bring the common areas and units up to date and also incorporate some smart building technology.”
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Remembering a real estate trailblazer

A businesswoman who became the first female co-owner of one of Bartholomew County’s largest real estate firms — just five years after joining the company — has succumbed following a lengthy battle with cancer. Janice L. “Jan” Hexamer-Gardner, former co-owner of several entities associated with Breeden Inc. Realtors-Developers, died at...
Posted by
WestfairOnline

Raveis expansion to include presence in all luxury markets along East Coast

Slowly but surely, William Raveis is conquering the world. Actually that’s not entirely true; the Shelton agency is instead focused on conquering the East Coast. “Who would have thought that little William Raveis, who grew up in a small house in Fairfield, would have come this far?” the 70-something founder, chairman and CEO of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE) laughed.
Commercial Observer

Silver Tree Scores $62M Loan for Fort Lauderdale Retirement Community

Silver Tree Residential scored a $62.1 million refinancing loan for a large, Fort Lauderdale retirement community from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, property records show. Gateway Terrace Senior Apartments, situated at 1943 NE 6th Court, is located in the Victoria Park residential neighborhood along the Rio Barcelona Canal, less than two miles north of Las Olas Boulevard, the city’s main road. Constructed in 1958, the 257-unit apartment complex holds 13 buildings, spanning 168,870 square feet.
Commercial Observer

Guardian Life Insurance Lends $27M on Town and Country Plaza in Miami

MMG Equity Partners has landed $26.6 million of financing to refinance a shopping center in Miami, Commercial Observer can first report. Guardian Life Insurance Company of America supplied the 11-year, full-term, interest-only loan for MMG’s Town and Country Plaza, located at 13712 SW 152nd Street on 8.2 acres at a former infill site near Zoo Miami. JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt package with a team that included Senior Managing Director Chris Drew, Managing Director Brian Gaswirth and Associate Reid Carleton.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Big Lots opening store this fall in Bonita Springs

Big Lots is targeted to open a retail store this fall in the former Stein Mart space in the Prado at Spring Creek, 25199 Chamber of Commerce Drive. Store signs are already installed at the Bonita Springs retail center anchored by the Prado Stadium 12 cinema on U.S. 41. Expect Big Lots to launch anytime from the end of September through November, depending on when shipments arrive, a store spokesman said. A year ago, Stein Mart Inc. filed relief under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code and permanently closed its stores, including two in Lee County and two in Collier County.
Houston Chronicle

Engel & Völkers Continues Southwest Florida Expansion with New Shops in Venice and Sarasota

Global real estate brand Engel & Völkers continues franchise expansion in Southwest Florida with new shops in Venice and Sarasota. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced its latest franchise expansion in Southwest Florida with Engel & Völkers Venice Downtown and Engel & Völkers Sarasota; marking the brand’s sixth and seventh locations in the region. Local market expert, Victoria Stultz will lead the new brokerage as License Partner and Broker. The shop will be located at 201 Miami Ave W in Historic Downtown Venice; a grand opening is slated for later this year. The Sarasota location will be announced at a later time.
fb101.com

Chef Andy Niedenthal Named Executive Chef of Grassy Flats Resort & Beach Club

SOS Hydration Partners with ViacomCBS to Launch PAW Patrol Line of Kids’ Healthy Hydration Beverages Ahead of September ‘National Family Hydration Awareness Month’ BUZZ-WORTHY. There’s a new chef in town at Grassy Flats Resort & Beach Club, an eco-friendly boutique resort and beach club located in the Florida Keys! As...
Norman Transcript

First Liberty Bank mortgage lender moving to Norman

Mortgage lender Joe Thompson will relocate from Oklahoma City to First Liberty's Norman branch to provide mortgage services to the Norman and south Oklahoma City communities this month. Having been raised there, he said he loves Norman and is excited to be back in the town where he grew up...
Scribe

504-512 Whalley Ave

Commercial Retail Spaces 500 to 3000 +/- sq. ft. - Property Id: 24309. 500 +/- to 3000 +/- sq. ft. commercial retail space available at $16.00 per sq. ft. A deposit equal to two months rent is required. Multi-unit mixed-use building located on highly traveled Whalley Ave. 20K+ daily vehicle count, on bus line near nationally branded store chains. i.e. Walgreens, Little Ceasars, etc. Minimum space 500 sq. ft. Two spaces left. For quick viewing contact me at 646.694.9286.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

114 Victoria Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32106936)

CUTE WOODSY SIERRA-STYLE CABIN! Vaulted wood ceilings and open great room gives this small cabin a bigger feeling. Decorated with cabin style furnishings and adult size log bunk bed, ready for you to move in. Kitchen has granite countertops and comes with all the dishes and silverware. Front and back deck with 6 ft privacy fence in backyard and completely fenced front yard. Neighborhood features a park, restaurant, post office and convenience store and only 10 minutes to Big Bear Lake.
floridatrend.com

Thursday's Afternoon Update

Florida sports betting deal facing second court challenge. Upping the ante in the courts, two pari-mutuel facilities have filed a second federal lawsuit challenging a 30-year gambling agreement reached by Gov. Ron DeSantis that gives the Seminole Tribe control over sports betting throughout Florida. The latest legal challenge, filed Monday in Washington, D.C., came less than two weeks after the U.S. Department of the Interior signed off on a gambling “compact” negotiated by DeSantis and passed by the Florida Legislature in May. More from the News Service of Florida.
Scribe

835-865 Mix Avenue

One Bedroom with a large private balcony - Spacious one bedroom with a large balcony! Heat, hot water, and AC is included so no need to worry about that heating bill in the winter!. Call today before this unit is gone. 203-288-5327. Chestnut Hill South has it all---spacious apartments, open...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Home on the Halifax gets almost $1 million

A home in Ormond-by-the-Sea was the top real estate transaction in Ormond Beach and Ormond-by-the-Sea for the week of July 4-10 in the Multiple Listing Service. Robert Ledbetter and Dylan Anderson, of Ormond Beach, sold 2684 John Anderson Drive to Jon and Kelly Degraaf, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for $999,900. Built in 1971, the house is a 3/3 and has a swimming pool, boat dock, boathouse and 2,530 square feet. It sold in 2020 for $765,000. Following is a partial list of the week’s other sales.
nerej.com

IPA completes $63 million sale of The Preserve at Great Pond

Windsor CT Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has completed the sale of The Preserve at Great Pond, a newly constructed, 230-unit apartment complex. The property sold for $63 million. “The Preserve at Great Pond is an outstanding new construction developed and recently stabilized by Eastpointe...
Herald Tribune

Bucket list: 100 fun things to do in Bradenton area including restaurants, bars, beaches!

Nestled along the Gulf of Mexico between Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Manatee County is rapidly becoming recognized nationwide as a top place to live and visit. For those unfamiliar with the county, it contains Bradenton and Palmetto along the Manatee River as well as the Anna Maria Island cities of Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach and Anna Maria, plus the nearby town of Longboat Key.
Posted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Four businesses coming soon to Chandler

Here are four businesses coming soon to the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road near 99 Ranch Market:. Uncle Lee’s Kitchen, a Chinese and Thai food restaurant, will open in Chandler this year. The restaurant will be the first Arizona location. The restaurant will be located in the same shopping center as 99 Ranch Market at the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road. www.uncleleeskitchen.com.

