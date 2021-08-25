This Week in Real Estate: Aug. 19-25

OASIS GRAND CONDOMINIUM IN FORT MYERS SELLS FOR $71 MILLION. Oasis Grand Tower II, a 32-story, Fort Myers condominium tower near downtown and off Palm Beach Boulevard, sold for $71 million Monday in a record-breaking deal. Westside Capital, an investment group from Miami, bought the tower at 3040 Oasis Grand Blvd., from Lofton Island Development LLC. With 240 units, the average sale price per unit of almost $296,000 set a Lee County record. The previous owner bought 224 units at $160,000 per unit in 2011. The sale price likely checked in at half of what new construction would have cost, said Jakub Hejl, president of Westside Capital. “We believe there will be tremendous demand – driven in part by the fact that there are a lot more ‘renters by choice’ today – people who are willing to pay a premium for an apartment home in a great location with an array of amenities,” Hejl said. “We’re planning to make some improvements to the property, mostly cosmetic enhancements to bring the common areas and units up to date and also incorporate some smart building technology.”