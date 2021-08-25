Tea Time in Five Points and More Food News

I haven’t written a column like this in 17 months, so pardon me if I’m a little rusty. My mom says she hasn’t recovered her love for restaurants since the beginning of the pandemic because she realized how extraneous they are. I’m capable of cooking for and feeding myself, but I think the fact that restaurants aren’t 100% necessary to everyday life is what makes us want them. When your world collapses into only what’s needed, you miss what’s outside of that. Looking at food through the lens of consuming maximally nutritious categories leads to sucking down Soylent, not to joy. That’s not to say that I am comfortable in restaurants yet. But there are options that can work, like eating outside or take-out. The former can be tough in Georgia, and the latter generally isn’t representative of the best a restaurant has to offer, but this is where we are.