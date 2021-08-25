COVID-19 Cases Continue to Spike in Athens

Georgia hit a milestone with its 1 millionth COVID-19 case last week and is approaching 20,000 deaths. The Delta variant continues to drive a surge in Clarke County’s COVID-19 cases, with an average of 64 confirmed cases a day as of Aug. 24, up from 49 a week earlier. In particular, cases among children ages 10-17 are spiking statewide—they’ve gone from fewer than 30 to more than 1,100 per day since July, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data.