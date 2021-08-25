Cancel
COVID-19 Cases Continue to Spike in Athens

By Blake Aued
flagpole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia hit a milestone with its 1 millionth COVID-19 case last week and is approaching 20,000 deaths. The Delta variant continues to drive a surge in Clarke County’s COVID-19 cases, with an average of 64 confirmed cases a day as of Aug. 24, up from 49 a week earlier. In particular, cases among children ages 10-17 are spiking statewide—they’ve gone from fewer than 30 to more than 1,100 per day since July, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data.

Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...

