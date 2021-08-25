Cancel
Louisiana State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 6 days ago

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2021. There are 128 days left in the year. On August 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation. On this date:. In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana,...

