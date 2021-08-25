Cancel
Track of the Week: Baby Velvet “Call Me” (2021)

By Bruce Baker
theaureview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Velvet is the new project for singer/songwriter Hannah Crofts. You might also know her as Hannah Marjorie, or as one-quarter of the ARIA award-winning group All Our Exes Live in Texas. Hannah has launched her debut single as Baby Velvet, the beautifully rich and emotive “Call Me”. This is the first track from her upcoming debut album, which is due to be released in 2022. It’s a worthy song for our Track of the Week.

