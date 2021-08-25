Track of the Week: Baby Velvet “Call Me” (2021)

It honestly feels like Gretta Ray has been releasing music for the past decade. Only now releasing her debut album, Begin to Look Around, the Melbourne artist has been in and around listener’s ears for so long you’d be forgiven for thinking she’d surely be onto album three by now. Taking the time to formulate a debut she’d be proud of now and in years’ time when looking back, Begin to Look Around is the culmination of a young person finding their feet in adulthood and the musical landscape. Coming in at 14 songs and 53 minutes, Begin to Look Around is a pleasant journey from its opening to closing tracks, albeit at times a little emotionally draining.