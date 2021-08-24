Cancel
Naomi Osaka Pledges Funds for Haiti Earthquake Relief

By Kierra Frazier
yr.media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis champion Naomi Osaka lends a hand to the citizens of Haiti after the country endured a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug.14 that has killed over 1,900 people. Osaka, whose father is Haitian, promised to donate any prize money won from her upcoming matches at the Western & Southern Open to help aid in relief efforts for the country.

SportsSportsnet.ca

Cincinnati Masters matches Naomi Osaka's pledged prize money to Haiti

The Western & Southern Financial Group, the title sponsor of the Cincinnati Masters, has agreed to match Naomi Osaka's pledged donation of prize money to Haiti for earthquake relief efforts. On Aug. 14, Osaka announced on social media that she would donate the prize money she receives in Cincinnati to...
EnvironmentNPR

Death Toll Nears 1,300 In Haiti After Massive Earthquake

More than 1,200 people are confirmed dead after the massive earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday. But as rescue crews dig through the rubble of countless flattened buildings, many fear the actual death toll will be much higher. As of Sunday night, the official toll stands at 1,297 dead and...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Haiti’s troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday’s deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake. However, the Caribbean nation’s political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts. Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination last month of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that money raised following...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Haiti Searches For Survivors After Quake Kills At Least 304

Rescue workers were scrambling to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing at least 304 and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake. The epicenter of the tremor, which rattled homes and sent terrified locals fleeing for safety Saturday morning,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as hungry crowd gathers

LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -A hungry crowd gathered outside an airport in southern Haiti on Wednesday as victims of an earthquake that killed some 2,000 people voiced anger that government aid was slow to arrive five days after the disaster, leaving many without food and water. Prime Minister Ariel Henry,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The earthquake that ravaged Haiti on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies' response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most. Haitians and well-wishers have taken...
EnvironmentPosted by
MassLive.com

Earthquake in Haiti kills at least 29 people

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas.
EnvironmentSlate

Hundreds Killed in Massive 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake in Haiti

Tragedy struck Haiti on Saturday once again as a massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the island on Saturday morning, killing at least hundreds of people. The extent of the damage was far from clear but it had the hallmarks of yet another humanitarian crisis for the troubled nation as buildings collapsed and hospitals became overwhelmed. The quake was stronger than he devastating earthquake that struck the island nation 11 years ago that killed as many as 300,000 people although it did hit farther away from the capital.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Haitian quake victims rush aid sites to take food and supplies

Haitians left hungry and homeless by a devastating earthquake swarmed relief trucks and in some cases stole desperately needed goods on Friday as political leaders struggled to avoid a repeat of their chaotic response to a similar tragedy 11 years ago. The attacks on relief shipments illustrate the rising frustration...
EnvironmentPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Haitians devastated by earthquake now brace for storm

An earthquake Saturday brought devastation to Haiti. Landslides have made major roads impassable for aid groups. Hospitals in southern Haiti are overwhelmed and thousands are sheltering in the streets or on soccer fields. Tropical depression Grace could trigger flash flooding and landslides. William Brangham speaks to Akim Kikonda, the Haiti country representative for Catholic Relief Services.
Environmenttownandcountrymag.com

How to Help Haiti Earthquake Victims Right Now

Haiti is in crisis. On Saturday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean country, killing at least 1,297 people. Thousands of homes, as well as landmarks, churches, markets, and hospitals, have collapsed or been damaged, leaving people without supplies or shelter as a tropical storm rolls in early this week. Haitians are also still dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic and the current political instability caused by the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. According to NPR, a rise in gang violence, as well as damaged roads and bridges, has made getting humanitarian aid to those who in need a “logistical challenge.” On top of everything, the nation hasn't fully recovered from the destruction of an earthquake that hit in 2010, which killed more than 200,000 and displaced more than one million people, or from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

