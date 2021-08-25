The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced that an additional $11 million has been allocated to Phase 2 of the successful Sustain and Serve NJ program, bringing the total for this round of grant funding to $20 million. The NJEDA anticipates awarding grants to 29 organizations statewide through Phase 2 of the program. This funding is expected to support the purchase of two million meals from nearly 300 New Jersey restaurants in more than 120 municipalities statewide. Through Phase 1 of the program, over the past five months, the program has supported the purchase of 1.5 million meals from over 350 restaurants with grants totaling over $14 million.