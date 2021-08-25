Cancel
Restaurants

NJ Spotlight
Second round of funding for NJ program that feeds the hungry and helps restaurants survive. Among the programs established to alleviate some of the effects of the pandemic, notable for its dual purpose is Sustain and Serve NJ. Through it, organizations across New Jersey have been awarded grants to buy meals from hundreds of restaurants; the organizations then distribute the meals to people in need. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has provided the funding.

ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
