Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IA

Supervisors talk resolutions, redistricting

Winterset Madisonian
 6 days ago

The Madison County board of supervisors discussed several resolutions on Tuesday morning. Redistricting The board approved a resolution to establish a Temporary County Redistricting Commission comprised of five members. Supervisor Stancil initially proposed a seven-member commission with a Democrat and Republican from each district and a supervisor as a tie-breaker, but this was passed up in favor of a five-member […]

www.wintersetmadisonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Madison County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Board Of Supervisors#Democrat#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court asked to block Texas six-week abortion ban

A group of abortion-rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to block implementation of a new Texas law that bans procedures as early as six weeks. The request comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block enforcement...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy