Supervisors talk resolutions, redistricting
The Madison County board of supervisors discussed several resolutions on Tuesday morning. Redistricting The board approved a resolution to establish a Temporary County Redistricting Commission comprised of five members. Supervisor Stancil initially proposed a seven-member commission with a Democrat and Republican from each district and a supervisor as a tie-breaker, but this was passed up in favor of a five-member […]www.wintersetmadisonian.com
Comments / 0