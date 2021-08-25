5 things to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents
From babies to teenagers, people need vaccines throughout childhood to provide them with immunity from potentially dangerous infectious diseases. If individuals choose not to vaccinate themselves or their children, some diseases that are now rare or nonexistent in the United States may resurface. The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 in people 12 […]www.wintersetmadisonian.com
Comments / 0