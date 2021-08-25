How to Save Your Game in Psychonauts 2

Prefer your games with a little more realism? Perhaps you need a simulation game. Escapism is all well and good, but sometimes you don’t want to get lost in a fantasy world filled with orcs and fairies. Sometimes you want to be able to live out your wildest – and most realistic – dreams. And that’s where sim games come in. Want to go fishing in a faraway, exotic lake and catch the biggest fish known to man? Or how about get under the hood of a fancy car you know you’ll never be able to afford in real life? Perhaps you simply want to tinker around inside a PC without the fear of breaking anything. There’s plenty of simulation games on Xbox One, and there’s likely one to suit your needs.