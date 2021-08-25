Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to Save Your Game in Psychonauts 2

By Kim Snaith
gamespew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering how to save your game in Psychonauts 2? You’re not alone – here’s what you need to know. Being a rather sizable game, it’s undoubtedly important to you that you save your progress in Psychonauts 2 regularly. After all, you don’t want to lose any progress. So – how do you save?

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychonauts 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Psychonauts 2 Review: PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One

Whenever Raz enters someone’s mind in Psychonauts 2, he asks for their consent beforehand. In the one instance in which he doesn’t, he dives into the mind of the Psychonaut’s second-in-command Hollis Forsythe. He swiftly learns that this unsolicited meddling can cause terrible damage to the recipient; Hollis warns him that their job isn’t to quickly “fix” people but to help them tackle their demons on their own terms. She forgives him, understands the reasons behind his mistake, and offers him a second chance. And that’s Psychonauts in a nutshell; those working through mental health issues require patience and understanding, mistakes don’t necessarily make someone a bad person, and there’s always a chance for redemption.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Does Psychonauts 2 Have Co-op or Multiplayer Features?

With Psychonauts 2 heading our way imminently, you might be wondering if it has co-op or multiplayer features. Here’s what you need to know. Psychonauts 2 casts you as Razputin (or Raz), a young psychic who has just become an intern at the esteemed Psychonauts agency. Equipped with various psychic skills and powers, he can enter people’s minds, battling all kinds of mental dangers. Mixing platforming and adventuring, it’s a lot of fun. But can you bring another friend along in multiplayer or co-op?
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Psychonauts 2 boss guide: How to beat the Lucktopus

Like most of the boss battles in Psychonauts 2, the Lucktopus isn’t particularly challenging. However, you may not know what to do right away. The Lucktopus is, of course, the first boss you face in the game. You’ll fight them at the end of Hollis’ world and it requires a bit of thinking on your toes. The fight is rather reminiscent of some of the first game’s boss fights, as it’s built around throwing things with telekinesis.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Devs Talk About Psychic Gadgets in New Video

With Psychonauts 2 finally coming up at long last to put years of anticipation to an end, the developers at Double Fine Productions have been talking about various aspects of the game. Recently, in a newly released video, the devs spoke about a couple of the psychic gadgets you’ll be using in the game, in addition to Raz’s own abilities.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to increase psitanium limit in Psychonauts 2

You can find Psitanium all over Psychonauts 2. It’s going to be the primary currency you use to purchase consumable items and pins to modify your psychic powers. When you begin the game, you’re only going to be able to carry 100 psitanium. Once you reach that limit, you’ll have to spend it at an Otto-Matic vending machine, and you won’t be able to pick any more up. This guide details how you can increase your psitanium limit.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Play Digital Games Offline on Your PS4

It can be frustrating to always require an online connection if you want to play digital games on your PS4, especially if those games are single-player. However, there is a way you can avoid this and enjoy digital titles on your PS4 with no internet connection required. So, why are...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Free Games on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are now wondering what games to play. The good news is, you don’t have to buy any to have fun. There are numerous free games to play on PS5. And when you factor in those available on PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility, you’re spoilt for choice. But what are the best free games on PS5? If you’re wondering that, you’ve come to the right place.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Psychonauts 2: How to improve performance, frame rate, FPS drops, and lag

Psychonauts 2 performance problems can hinder your experience with the platformer, with FPS drops, frame rate problems, lag, and stuttering being issues that you may suffer while trying to play it. Fortunately, there are ways to get around it and attain a smooth gameplay experience. Here’s how to improve performance in Psychonauts 2.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Load Times Are Much Better On Xbox Series X When Compared To PS4, YouTube Video Details

Double Fine’s Pyschonauts 2 releases later today, and the game already is shaping up to be one of the best this year. Psychonauts 2 might not be pushing boundaries in terms of visual fidelity, but remains an impressive looking game nevertheless. A YouTuber by the name of ElAnalistaDeBits has compared all major versions of the game in a recent video – which you can check out below.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Psychonauts 2 Gets Native HDR Exclusively For XSX, Also Has Faster Load Times

Psychonauts 2 has native HDR on the Xbox Series consoles. The game also has almost twice as fast load times on Xbox Series than on PS5. Psychonauts 2 is available to play now and it has turned out to be an amazing sequel. As the game is launching today and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass, we are getting comparisons that pit the PS5 version against the Xbox Series S and X. In this case, the Series S and X trump over the PS5 version but not on raw power difference but rather the lack fo support.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Psychonauts 2 achievements revealed by Microsoft, not yet live on Xbox Network

Microsoft has revealed the Psychonauts 2 achievement list ahead of the platformer's release tomorrow. The list features a total of 57 achievements worth 1,000 Gamerscore. The list is currently not visible on Xbox Network, so we don't have Psychonaut 2's achievements available on TrueAchievements just yet. Out of the 57 achievements, Microsoft has decided to hold back the descriptions for 19 achievements to avoid spoiling the game's story. If you want to spoil the story for yourself, you'll have to wait until we pick up the full list either today or tomorrow.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Simulator Games on Xbox One

Prefer your games with a little more realism? Perhaps you need a simulation game. Escapism is all well and good, but sometimes you don’t want to get lost in a fantasy world filled with orcs and fairies. Sometimes you want to be able to live out your wildest – and most realistic – dreams. And that’s where sim games come in. Want to go fishing in a faraway, exotic lake and catch the biggest fish known to man? Or how about get under the hood of a fancy car you know you’ll never be able to afford in real life? Perhaps you simply want to tinker around inside a PC without the fear of breaking anything. There’s plenty of simulation games on Xbox One, and there’s likely one to suit your needs.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Increase Your Stats in No More Heroes 3

If you’re playing through No More Heroes 3, you’ll probably find yourself struggling at some point unless you increase your stats and acquire some new techniques. It’s something that the game doesn’t explain to you very well – if at all. Once you’ve gained a couple of places in the rankings, however, you’re able to slide down the pole in Travis’ room at the motel in Santa Destroy and access a laboratory. There you can power yourself up – amongst other things – making your time with No More Heroes 3 more fun.
Apparelgamespew.com

How to Change Your Clothes in No More Heroes 3

As cool as Travis Touchdown looks in his default attire in No More Heroes 3, you might want to change his appearance at some point. The good news is that you can; there are plenty of clothing options to unlock for Travis in No More Heroes 3, and then you can change in and out of them as you please.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

You Can Now Try Windows 11 in Your Browser

A software developer has created a webpage that allows to try out the Windows 11 interface without installing the new OS or waiting untill the first PCs with pre-installed Windows 11 hit the market later this year. Migrating to a new operating system always requires some effort. This is not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy