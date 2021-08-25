Op-Ed: Electric vehicles will put NJ on the road to better public health
Investing in electric vehicles will fight air pollution and climate change in New Jersey. The health of our economy goes hand in hand with that of our community, and in the New Jersey Assembly and as the chairman of the Health and Senior Services Committee, I have fought for policies that will improve both public health and our economy. As the only member of the state Legislature with both a medical and a law degree, this has led me to focus on solutions that will benefit all of New Jersey's hard-working families.
