Op-Ed: Electric vehicles will put NJ on the road to better public health

Business coalition wants Murphy administration to use federal relief funds to replenish the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Businesses in New Jersey are calling on the Murphy administration to use federal relief funds to replenish the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has run dry after paying out millions of unemployment claims. The New Jersey Business Coalition, comprised of nearly 100 business and trade associations, made the request in a letter sent to the governor this week. Without federal assistance, businesses are faced with a $252-million tax increase this fall, and additional increases in the next two years. When asked about this during a news conference earlier in the week, the governor declined to make a specific commitment. Some Republican lawmakers are also pushing for federal funds to be used for the unemployment trust fund.