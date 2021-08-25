Bare granite will turn brilliant during Daisy Days

Some of my favorite things to do in the summer include cut my grass, wash my car, any outdoor house work, and I even love to take my dog on a walk around the neighborhood when I get home from work. Of course, if there wasn’t such thing as beer I wouldn’t do any of it. Ok I’m partially kidding, but it is International Beer Day! Unless I’m doing those activities I just mentioned, I’m pretty picky about my beer. I wouldn’t really consider myself a beer snob, but I just like what I like. I’m not a fan of seltzers and I hate most IPA’s and sours. If summers weren’t so hot I’d drink Guinness every single day. Any Oktoberfest or pumpkin-flavored beer should only be sold after labor day and into the first week of November. I’m sure you have different feelings on particular beers so pour a pint and enjoy these fun facts as we celebrate International Beer Day!