Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stone Mountain, GA

Bare granite will turn brilliant during Daisy Days

By From staff reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet out of the house, get some fresh air and enjoy the beautiful yellow daisies that are growing around metro Atlanta with the Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge, running throughout September. The triple-hike event is free (although parking may require a small fee). Participants must hike three of four possible...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Stone Mountain, GA
City
Daisy, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite#Monadnock Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
nhmagazine.com

Sweet with Notes of Granite

Steven Grasse’s lemonade stand is probably better than yours. First, it’s in the gorgeous Tamworth Distillery, which sits along winding Cleveland Hill Road in this village tucked between the Lakes and White Mountain Regions. And second, it’s stocked with White Mountain Lemonade – the newest release from Tamworth’s White Mountain line, joining White Mountain Gin and White Mountain Vodka.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for More Roaches, Experts Warn

The dreaded cockroach is one of the most detested house pests. The sheer sight of one of these creepy crawlers scuttling across your floor may be enough to make you want to pack up and move. Unfortunately, a few spots in the U.S. are slated to see an influx of these pesky bugs at the end of the summer and into the fall, but anticipating their arrival could help you take preventative action. Read on to find out if you should prepare for more roaches in the near future.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to Crochet a Daisy Square Blanket

You can use simple daisy squares — a modern take on the granny square — to create a cozy blanket that will keep you warm all winter long. Once you've created all the squares you need, just assemble!. What You'll Need:. • Medium #4 Yarn. • Crochet Hook 5mm US...
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

French's Created Hot Dog Buns with the Mustard Baked Right In

For a couple of years now, French's has made a tradition out of coming up with odd new products in honor of National Mustard Day. In 2019, it was French's Mustard Ice Cream produced in collaboration with Coolhaus. In 2020, French's released French's Mustard Beer, working with Oskar Blues. So...
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

How to Make a Daisy Square Tee

This versatile top (it's great with a long-sleeved shirt underneath too) is so easy to make, you'll want it in multiple color combos. Each individual daisy square, a modern take on the granny square, can be whipped up in about 10 minutes — we'll show you how, even if you're a beginner.
Drinks987thebull.com

Budweiser Has Your Summer Fix

If You love summer and never want it to end, Budweiser has got you covered with a new summer scent, It’s a combination of the heat, backyard grilling, the smell of pool chlorine, and sunscreen? Well, Budweiser is trying to bottle that exact scent, so to speak, and put it into a candle.
Public HealthNewsday

My Turn: Loafing around during the COVID-19 pandemic

Eight months after the official beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — what seems like an eternity spent cooped up with not much to do but listen to a constant flow of bad news — I finally did what millions of patriotic Americans before me have done: I baked a loaf of bread.
LifestyleTime Out Global

You can drink craft ale in the shower at this Manchester beer hotel

Most of us know what it’s like to be in the doghouse after one too many on a night out. But there’s no shame to be had in going properly large at this new hotel in Manchester. The DogHouse – yep, that’s its actual name – is the latest opening from independent beer makers BrewDog and it’s got all the trappings of a Very Fun Time.
Drinkskamcity.com

Aston Manor Cider Unveils New Frosty Jack’s Variant

Frosty Jack’s cider is now available in a limited-edition strawberry flavour. Exclusively available through Bestway, the newly created flavour aims to offer increased sales opportunities for the independent retail sector during the warmer summer weather. Frosty Jack’s Frosé is available in 440ml cans and is targeted at 18 to 35-year-olds...
DrinksStamford Advocate

Berres Brothers Announces Four Limited-Edition Coffee Flavors Just in Time for Fall

Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, a Wisconsin-based coffee roaster producing astonishingly smooth and consistent coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary, is thrilled to announce its four limited-edition flavors for coffee lovers to enjoy this fall. In addition to its seasonal flavored coffees including Sea Salt Toffee Crunch, Pumpkin Caramel, and Doe Eyes, the roasting company is also releasing Rack Attack, an unflavored coffee.
Drinkskiss951.com

Here Are Five Brewed Facts For International Beer Day

Some of my favorite things to do in the summer include cut my grass, wash my car, any outdoor house work, and I even love to take my dog on a walk around the neighborhood when I get home from work. Of course, if there wasn’t such thing as beer I wouldn’t do any of it. Ok I’m partially kidding, but it is International Beer Day! Unless I’m doing those activities I just mentioned, I’m pretty picky about my beer. I wouldn’t really consider myself a beer snob, but I just like what I like. I’m not a fan of seltzers and I hate most IPA’s and sours. If summers weren’t so hot I’d drink Guinness every single day. Any Oktoberfest or pumpkin-flavored beer should only be sold after labor day and into the first week of November. I’m sure you have different feelings on particular beers so pour a pint and enjoy these fun facts as we celebrate International Beer Day!

Comments / 0

Community Policy