How Fire TV in a car performs and all the things it can do — OVerview of Fire TV for Auto

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s Fire TV platform continues to evolve over the years. It started in a box in 2014 and then quickly expanded to an HDMI stick later that year. 2017 brought the first Smart TVs running Fire TV and a couple of years later, in 2019, Fire TV debuted in soundbars for the first time. Now, Fire TV has made its biggest leap yet with the introduction of Fire TV for Auto, the system for embedding Fire TV into the front and rear entertainment screens in vehicles. Here’s an overview of how that system works in the first Fire TV vehicle, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

www.aftvnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Fire Tv#Tv Screen#Hdmi#Fire Tv For Auto#Fire Tablets#Bluray
Netflix
