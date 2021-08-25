Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

HEALTH: Should screening test for stomach cancer have broader use?

By Alice Queen
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: I read with interest your recent column regarding the benefit of a colonoscopy for detecting colon cancer. I am 58 and started experiencing frequent light nausea about two months ago, a few days after getting my first Moderna vaccine. My doctor had me get a blood test. It was generally normal except the liver’s enzyme activity level was very high. That led to a second, liver-focused blood test, an abdominal ultrasound, an abdominal CT scan, followed by a colonoscopy and endoscopy. The last test’s biopsy determined that I have stomach cancer, and a liver biopsy, torso PET scan, chemotherapy and immunotherapy are next.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Screening#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
Best Life

The First Thing Sofía Vergara Did When She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

At the latest Stand Up To Cancer TV fundraiser, Sofía Vergara got very personal. As one of the co-hosts of the telecast, Vergara was helping to raise money for cancer research. The actor also opened up about her own experience being diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. Now 49, Vergara is a cancer survivor. During the event, the Modern Family star shared the first thing she did after finding out she had cancer.
CancerMedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drugs could improve colorectal cancer survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.
CancerEverydayHealth.com

Lung Cancer: Stages of Lung Cancer

Staging the cancer is important because it will help your doctor determine what therapies will work best for your situation. Doctors often use imaging scans to stage a lung cancer. These tests might include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT) scan, or positron emission tomography (PET). Additionally, if you’ve...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Should Be Scanned for Lung Cancer if You've Done This, Panel Says

There was big news for smokers and even non-smokers released this past Spring: The eligibility for a lung exam should expand, according to a statement from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Forcerce. "Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in the US," they say. "In 2020, an estimated 228,820 persons were diagnosed with lung cancer, and 135 ,720 persons died of the disease." Their new recommendations are meant to bring equity to testing. Read on to see if you're eligible—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

Skin cancer and screening: The good and the bad of ‘overdiagnosis’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. About a decade ago, when he was a first-year dermatology resident, Adewole Adamson learned that “exploding” rates of melanoma were a pressing problem. That was — and still is — the official position of the American Academy of Dermatology. Since the mid-1970s, the incidence rate of melanoma, a potentially deadly cancer, has skyrocketed sixfold; once relatively rare, melanoma is now one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.
Cancerthewestsidegazette.com

Blood-Pressure Drugs Linked To Better Colon Cancer Survival: Study

WASHINGTON — Patients with colon cancer who take common blood-pressure drugs may have a greater chance at survival, according to new research. The findings of the study were published in the journal’ Cancer Medicine‘. After reviewing the outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that angiotensin-converting enzyme...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Do Cancer Survivors Age Faster?

People with a history of cancer may experience swifter functional decline—including weaker grip strength and a slower walking gait—than those who never had cancer, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. “Findings from our study add to the evidence that cancer and its treatment...
Diseases & TreatmentsShropshire Star

Genetic screening reveals girl misdiagnosed with life-limiting illness

Five-year-old Addison Black, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, has had her condition reassessed. Genetic screening has revealed a little girl was misdiagnosed with a life-limiting illness and instead has a condition which only affects a handful of children across the UK. Addison Black, five, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, was first thought...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Analyzing kidney stones using geology and cancer screening techniques

Up to 15% of people will experience kidney stones, and for 50% of those that do, they will recur. It is therefore important to understand as much as possible about how kidney stones form to improve both prevention and treatment. A team of scientists led by Osaka University and Nagoya City University has reported a technique that provides the most detailed picture of kidney stone components yet, shedding new light on the processes involved in stone formation. Their findings are published in Scientific Reports.
CancerPost-Bulletin

Health Fusion: Kids can get skin cancer too

Childhood skin cancer is, thankfully, quite rare. But a small number of kids may develop malignant melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. "Pediatric melanoma makes for about 2% of all melanoma cases," says Dr. Daniel Kim, a dermatologist at Essentia Health in Fargo. "What we're looking for in kids versus adults can be very different. They don't present in the same way."
Lansing, MIMining Journal

Residents urged to resume cancer screenings

LANSING — Life-saving cancer screenings have experienced a significant decline during the pandemic, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting an 87% drop in breast cancer screenings and an 84% decrease in cervical cancer screenings nationally in April 2020 compared to the five previous years, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D may prevent colon cancer in people under 50

In a new study from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, researchers found consuming higher amounts of Vitamin D – mainly from dietary sources – may help protect against developing colorectal cancer or precancerous colon polyps in adults younger than age 50. The finding could potentially lead to recommendations for higher vitamin D...
CancerPhysics World

MasSpec Pen detects cancer tissue in real time during surgery

Scientists in the US have conducted the first clinical tests of a new diagnostic device called MasSpec Pen. The “pen” is able to detect differences between healthy and cancerous tissue in a matter of seconds, to help surgeons decide which sections must be removed during pancreatic cancer surgery. The researchers, from The University of Texas at Austin and Baylor College of Medicine, describe their research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy