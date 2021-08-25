Ledisi to perform at Monterey Jazz Festival

Monterey Jazz Festival

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) It's a new dawn. It's a new day. It's a life and we're feeling good now that we know Ledisi will be performing at the Monterey Jazz Festival on September 25th.

The R&B, singer/songwriter earned her first Grammy this year for Best Traditional R&B Song for "Anything for You," which also made it to #1 in Billboard chart hits.

She recently released her latest album, Ledisi Sings Nina on her label Listen Back Entertainment with BMG. The album is a compilation of songs written by singer-songwriter Nina Simone, who her mother introduced her to at a young age. She says she was inspired by Simone's individuality, bravery and soulfulness, and strongly identified with her.

Ledisi has sold-out venues in New Orleans and performed at the iconic Apollo Theater and the Kennedy Center. She eventually wrote a play called The Legend of the Little Girl Blue, which she performed at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles.

The powerhouse R&B singer-songwriter just recently finished a starring role in the film "Mahalia," which is a biopic of the American gospel singer, Mahalia Jackson. Ledisi has also recorded a duet with gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson, singing "Be Real Black For Me" which is set to play in the film.

The 64th annual Monterey Jazz Festival is set to happen the week of September 24-26, 2021. Tickets went on sale to the general public on July 14th and officially sold out on July 20th.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/bmwLh_195OA

