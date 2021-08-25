Cecilia Dolores (Laurie) Hardy

Richard Lee Clutter, 47, beloved husband and independent spirit, left this life early Sunday morning, August 29. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Dana, and his family, son Austin, father Harvey, brothers Jason and Billy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Richard lived his life on his own terms. He was always busy tinkering, building ingenious creations, creating stunning works of art, and inking unique tattoos at his tattoo shop in Pierceton. He was an amazing dad. He loved riding his Harley in the wind with Dana and their friends whenever the sun was shining. Richard didn’t know a stranger. He would talk to anyone and was known for his random acts of kindness. He loved the simple things in life, hanging out with his friends at Bar 13 and playing pool. He loved his cat Carlos, and his new best friend Molly, who followed him everywhere. He will be missed for his hilarious sense of humor and his ability to turn any situation into an adventure. He will be missed by friends and family, but especially by his beloved “Babydoll,” Dana. His legacy will always live on. Until we meet again, we’ll see you when we see you.