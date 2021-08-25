Cancel
Obituaries

Cecilia Dolores (Laurie) Hardy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecilia Dolores (Laurie) Hardy passed away peacefully in her home on July 19, 2021 at the age of. She married the love of her life Thomas E. Hardy in December of 1951 and sadly he preceded. her in death in 2014. They retired to New Braunfels, TX in 1994 where...

Obituaries
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

ROBBIE KING

LAMAR - Robbie Sue (Johnston) King was born August 29, 1930, in White Plains, KY to Lewis and Blanche (Allen) Johnston. The family moved to Wayne, MI during WWII, where Lewis worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. This is where Robbie met the love of her life, Wilford Eugene King, after he returned from serving overseas in the Army. They were united in marriage June 24, 1950. To this union four children were born. The family remained in Westland, MI until moving to Lamar in 1969, where Robbie resided until her health prompted her move to her son Bill’s home in Little Rock, AR earlier this year.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Johnston City, ILdailyjournal.net

James L. Mason

James L. Mason, 87 years old, died on August 20, 2021. He was born at Johnston City, Illinois on July 5, 1934 to Leon and Pauline (White) Mason, one of three children, James Leon, Marjorie Marilyn, and Gerald Edward, both who preceded James in death. He was baptized at the First Christian Church in Johnston City.
Oak Harbor, OHpresspublications.com

Phyllis Louise Bensch

Phyllis Louise Bensch of Oak Harbor was called to her eternal rest on August 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 99. The daughter of Arnold and Esther (Hille) Krukemyer, she was born on July 2, 1922, on the family farm near Pemberville, Ohio. On June 27, 1946, she married Carl Bensch of Oak Harbor, who preceded her in death in 2016. They operated a grain farm west of Oak Harbor for nearly 50 years following their marriage.
Cleveland Daily Banner

Aryona Leigh James

Aryona Leigh James, 17, entered heaven in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Aryona never wanted to be defined by her addiction or her mistakes. She was a beautiful and intelligent child who seemingly slipped through the cracks of the justice system. She was a feisty and outspoken individual who would do anything for anyone. She would always light up the room with her big bright smile and sense of humor, even while struggling with her own weaknesses of this world and life.
Kalamazoo, MIWSJM

Shirley L. Roti Roti

Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 509 W. 4th St., Buchanan, MI. A graveside gathering will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buchanan Art Center, 117 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.
Pierceton, INYour News Local

Richard Lee Clutter

Richard Lee Clutter, 47, beloved husband and independent spirit, left this life early Sunday morning, August 29. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Dana, and his family, son Austin, father Harvey, brothers Jason and Billy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Richard lived his life on his own terms. He was always busy tinkering, building ingenious creations, creating stunning works of art, and inking unique tattoos at his tattoo shop in Pierceton. He was an amazing dad. He loved riding his Harley in the wind with Dana and their friends whenever the sun was shining. Richard didn’t know a stranger. He would talk to anyone and was known for his random acts of kindness. He loved the simple things in life, hanging out with his friends at Bar 13 and playing pool. He loved his cat Carlos, and his new best friend Molly, who followed him everywhere. He will be missed for his hilarious sense of humor and his ability to turn any situation into an adventure. He will be missed by friends and family, but especially by his beloved “Babydoll,” Dana. His legacy will always live on. Until we meet again, we’ll see you when we see you.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Closes Church Due To Covid, Passes Away One Week Later

We all know that religion plays a massive role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have very some sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

First woman priest in charge at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany

Following the retirement of the Rev. Matt Woolett, Madre Annie Brown Etheredge accepted the call to be the Priest-in-Charge at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Making history was not in her life plan, but she accepted becoming the first woman priest at this national historical landmark. Madre Annie is also coming home to the church that nurtured her into the person she is today.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
Gibbon, MNJournal

Steve and Jeannine Grosam

Steve and Jeannine Grosam of Gibbon are celebrating their 50th+1 wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 22, with an open house at Code 3 Bowling & Event Center in Gibbon. Steve Grosam and Jeannine Samuelson were married at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon on Aug. 22, 1970.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Norman Roberts

Services for Norman Jon Roberts, 62 will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. The family asks that anyone attending visitation please wear a mask. He died on...
William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.

