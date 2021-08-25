Cancel
Tiger Talk presented by Alfa Insurance debuts Wednesday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala.—Tiger Talk presented by Alfa Insurance, Auburn Athletics' popular weekly radio show, returns for the 2021-22 season this fall on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. CT. Hosted by Brad Law and the Voice of the Tigers, Andy Burcham, weekly guests will include Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin in the fall and head men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl from December-March, along with other Auburn coaches and administrators.

