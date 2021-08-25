Aug. 25 - Ivy Tech COVID-19 clinic open to public; students to receive $50, $100 gift cards
Ivy Tech Community College students are being enticed to get a COVID-19 vaccine through gift cards. The Fort Wayne will hold its vaccination clinic 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 10 at its Coliseum Campus, Room CC1640, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. for its students, faculty and staff. However, the public may also come, Jessica Neuenschwander, Ivy Tech Community College media relations and communications coordinator, said.www.fwbusiness.com
