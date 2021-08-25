Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Hella Mega Tour Defines Why I Love Live Music

By Dylan Novacek
musicinminnesota.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHella Mega Tour Concert Review. Written by Dylan Novacek. Nearly two years ago, a dream tour was announced: Green Day, Weezer, and my personal favorite band, Fall Out Boy. It felt unreal; three modern legends coming together for a worldwide stadium tour. Little did we know what was to come shortly after that announcement.

www.musicinminnesota.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wentz
Person
Patrick Stump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Career#Concert Photography#Covid#The Star Tribune#Bad Guy#Fall Out#Save Rock And Roll#Bohemian Rhapsody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Ayron Jones, Joe Bonamassa and more

As another week slips by and a new one begins afresh, we salute those who've made the last seven days such an enormous rock'n'roll pleasure. And so we salute Crazy Lixx, whose startling Anthem For America took home the bronze medal in last week's blockbuster edition of Tracks Of The Week. And we salute Halestorm, whose resolutely fierce Back From The Dead took home the silver.
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Pop-punk fans, cancel your weekend plans. Hella Mega Tour is coming to San Diego

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters stack the Sunday concert lineup at Petco Park in East Village. If not for the pandemic, one of the biggest stadium tours of 2021 would have been one of the biggest stadium tours of 2020. Instead, the Green Day-headlined “Hella Mega Tour” was postponed twice, with its San Diego date at Petco Park being pushed from July 24, 2020, to July 18, 2021, and then (fingers crossed) to Sunday.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Tyler, The Creator Brings Out Igor During Lollapalooza Headlining Set: 5 Best Moments

And when he walked on stage, they multiplied, as the artist -- dressed as a bellhop -- came out pushing a luggage cart stacked with suitcases plucked right out of his “Lumberjack” music video. His entrance set the tone for what would follow: part sketch show, part concert, as Tyler powered through his hits in an organized fashion (mostly performing tracks from his various albums in segments) in between interludes of lounge music during which he’d saunter back to the cart and tend to his luggage.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Hella Mega Tour at Fenway Park

When major summer tours were being announced pre Covid 19 pandemic, one in particular was a dream tour for anyone that grew up in both the 90’s and 00’s. The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy with the Interrupters opening finally kicked off July 24th in Arlington, TX. Just five days in, Fall Out Boy announced they would not be able to perform in both NYC and Boston for a Covid-19 case on their team. The Hell Mega Tour came to Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 5th following Guns’ N Roses and Billy Joel the previous nights.
Musicwesb.com

STEELHEART To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album During Livestream

Originally released in May 1990, STEELHEART‘s self-titled debut album hit the Billboard Top 40 behind the single, “I’ll Never Let You Go”. After many delays due to the pandemic, the hard rock veterans will return to the stage on August 20 in Dallas, Texas at the Glass Cactus to properly celebrate the album, simulcasting the performance via the Dreamstage HD livestream platform. Watch the trailer below. Tickets are available here.
Musiccatcountry96.com

Tenille Arts Drops Her New Song with Matt Stell, and Big News About an October Surprise!

Earlier this week Tenille Arts teased on social media that “There’s a lot happening this week” – and she wasn’t kidding. Perhaps fans first thought she was referencing that the music video for “Back Then, Right Now” was recently released, or that the song is starting to move up the country music chart, or that she had more shows coming up with Lady A on their What A Song Can Do tour.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer a rockin' good time at Historic Crew Stadium

It took only a moment for Billie Joe Armstrong to remind those at Historic Crew Stadium what they were there for. The rain had held off, the sun was down and the Green Day frontman was just getting the closing set of the Hella Mega Tour underway Tuesday night when he yelled out a command to a crowd that had just watched the Interrupters, Weezer and Fall Out Boy play their styles of rock music for the better part of three hours.
Musicwfpk.org

WFPK presents K. Flay 9/14 at Headliners & we have your chance to win tickets!

91.9 WFPK presents K. Flay Tuesday, September 14th, at Headliners Music Hall. Want to go? CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS!. Originally from Illinois, K.Flay started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University, and soon began releasing her self-produced mixtapes. Not long after the arrival of Every Where Is Some Where (her major-label debut), she took her kinetic live set to arenas around the world as support for Imagine Dragons, in addition to earning her Grammy nominations in the categories of Best Rock Song (for “Blood in the Cut”) and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Through the years, she’s also brought her genre-bending sensibilities to an eclectic mix of collaborations, working with everyone from Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda to Louis the Child to skate-punk bands like FIDLAR and Dune Rats. But despite that deliberate shapeshifting, K.Flay’s output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities.
MusicMetroTimes

Here's a synth-pop cover album of Madonna songs on her birthday

Happy birthday to Madonna, whose 63rd birthday is Monday. To celebrate, indie label Italians Do It Better — which took its name from the message emblazoned on the Queen of Pop's T-shirt in the "Papa Don't Preach" video — released a covers album of Madonna songs reimagined in its dark synth-pop style.
Musicklbjfm.com

Band with Mullet, Horns, and Drums, Covers ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Band with Mullet, Horns, and Drums, Covers ‘Seems Like Teen Spirit’. I love bands that cover unexpected songs and rock them out. Have you ever heard of Too Many Zooz? My buddy in NYC tells me they’re kinda big deal up there. If you dig sweet jams courtesy of a drummer, trumpeter, and a saxist WITH A SWEET MULLET, then you’ll dig this band. Check out their take on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. They were supposed to be on tour with Big Freedia at The Mohawk on October 4th, but it looks like they might’ve cancelled. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for when Too Many Zooz might be rollin through town.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Still Woozy, the new star of dreamy alt-pop

It’s been a long and interesting road for Still Woozy to his hugely-anticipated debut full-length album, which came out on Friday, August 13th. Otherwise known as Sven Gamsky, the Portland-based artist started writing his won songs in middle school, before honing his skills by playing, surprisingly, in a math rock band. he then went on to study classical guitar and electronic music at UC Santa Cruz, before releasing his first EP, Lately, in 2019; if genre is fast becoming a thing of the past, Woozy’s vast education and knowledge of music casts him as a perfect artist for this moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy