DES MOINES, Iowa – Shutterbugs from around the state and across the country have put their best images on display in the Iowa State Fair’s Photography Salon. About 2,086 photos were submitted and 773 were accepted. “Shadows” is the theme for 2021 and photographers were asked to create images where there is great contrast between the light and the darkness. These photos will be on display from 9 am to 8 pm on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center.