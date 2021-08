No. 1 - Kedon Slovis. "I had to have some hard conversations as we moved into game planning at several positions," said Helton on Thursday. "Going into the San Jose State game we'll have Kedon [Slovis] as the number one quarterback. Jaxson as the number two and Miller as the number three, with each trying to prep as hard as they can, in their mind to be a starter and prep like a starter. All kids handled it extremely well, like pros, like I knew they would, and we'll will move forward."