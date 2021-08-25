Cancel
Strasburg, VA

Community News: Aug. 25

Northern Virginia Daily
 6 days ago

A card shower is planned for John Rhodes, who will celebrate his 80th birthday Sept. 2. Cards may be sent to 397 Royal Ave., Strasburg, Virginia 22657. The Shenandoah County Library in Edinburg will host a traveling exhibit, We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia, on loan from the Library of Virginia beginning Monday through Oct. 9 to commemorate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution granting women the right to vote.

