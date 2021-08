Tuesday night’s 10-0 blowout defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays was Baltimore’s 13th straight, making the Orioles the first team in the American League’s 120-year history with multiple losing streaks of at least that length in one season. Having lost their final 14 games of May, they have won only one in August, with Tuesday’s defeat at Tropicana Field marking their 13th in 14 games against the division-leading Rays.