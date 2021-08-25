Cancel
Cleveland, OH

The May partners with ROOST Apartment Hotel to host extended stay guests

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit-based Bedrock yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 24 announced that it will partner with ROOST Apartment Hotel to introduce a long-term stay hotel at The May, 200 Euclid Ave. ROOST, a hospitality concept known for bridging a boutique hotel with apartment-style living, will span three floors of the iconic May Company building and include 62 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments of the 307 traditional apartments at The May.

