Letter to the editor: Glenn Youngkin is the best choice

Northern Virginia Daily
 6 days ago

Kevin Kennedy’s letter of support for the Democratic candidates running for office in Virginia this fall failed to mention one positive thing they have done or plan to do to make Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family. “Strong and forward thinking” is an example of...

Editorial: Why do we need a lieutenant governor?

Every four years Virginians have to put up with a charade — an election for lieutenant governor. The governor is important because the governor, well, governs. The attorney general is important because that office is full of lawyers to advise state agencies on what’s legal and what’s not — and go to court to sue somebody.
Letter to the Editor: Cartoon in poor taste

I would like to express my disgust over the political cartoon you printed in today’s NVD, Aug. 26, about the Afghan evacuation. It was in very poor taste! How heartless to publish a cartoon about the plight of the Afghan people and make a joke of it. President Biden’s administration is attempting to complete a mission that should have been completed much earlier. Through three administrations, our soldiers have stood by the Afghan people and supported their efforts to be an independent, free people. At some point they must stand on their own and fight for their right to remain free. Close to 102,000+ evacuees have been airlifted out of Afghanistan to safety in round-the-clock flights. The Biden administration is working tirelessly to get Americans and our Afghan friends to safety. To print such a cartoon is a mockery of this effort. Shame on you!
Editorial: An extreme remedy for inconsistencies in political paperwork

The shoe is on the other foot now that Republicans are challenging Terry McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign because of paperwork errors in his statement of intention to run. The party wants a court to invalidate McAuliffe’s candidacy. But when Republicans Bob Good in the 5th Congressional District and Nick Freitas in...
Glenn Youngkin unveils Day One plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Republican nominee for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Day One game plan Monday, if he is elected governor. The plan outlined a number of proposed policies including a number of tax cuts. “The cost of living in Virginia is too high and so we’re gonna...
Republican Glenn Youngkin Rolls Out Tax Proposals

Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin is providing some more detail about what he might do if elected. Rolling out several new policy proposals, Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin says he wants to eliminate the grocery tax. And he wants to reduce the gas tax. He also wants to conduct an audit to root out waste, fraud and abuse in government. And he wants to require voters approve any increase to local property taxes.
Virginia House passes Democrats’ spending plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House gave initial approval Wednesday to a spending plan for billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money, a day after the Democratic majority flatly rejected a Republican-proposed alternative. The chamber ultimately advanced the legislation on a bipartisan vote of 71-25. A vote in...
Terry McAuliffe gets $500K boost from large labor union amid flip on right-to-work stance

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe has received another large donation from organized labor after reversing his position on right-to-work legislation in the state. The Virginia Public Access Project reported last week that his gubernatorial campaign got $500,000 from the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA). Fox News previously...
Virginia Redistricting Commission Votes to Start with Blank Maps

The Virginia Redistricting Commission voted Monday to start with blank, new maps. Some legislators proposed an alternate proposal to draw two sets of maps, one based off current maps, and one from a blank slate, but that motion was defeated. Citizen Commissioner Sean Kumar (D) introduced the initial motion for...
Controversial Texas voting bill set to become law

After a showdown that lasted most of the summer, a controversial voting bill is just a couple of steps away from Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. Democrats fought hard to keep the bill from passing, starting with a walkout and then an exodus from the state. Republicans and Democrats in Texas...
Fourth stimulus checks going out to residents in these states…

(WJW) — While it seems as if the chance for all Americans to get a fourth stimulus check is growing dim, some states are doling out their own payments for certain residents. Ohio is not one of those states. But there are others where teachers, first responders or families in...
FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...

