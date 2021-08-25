Why a fruit cage is the new greenhouse
Late August, and the emotional high of the school holidays is inching down to that dread of the coming rentrée for all of us, forever haunted as we are by that moment when our thoughts turn to felt tips and new shoes. In my own childhood, those last precious days of freedom were usually spent in my grandmother’s sandy garden in Surrey, where the junior end of the family flew out from the car like a quarrel of sparrows – my brother and next sister up, plus myself – while our mother drove the older ones on to London to forage for necessaries in the Army & Navy Stores.www.telegraph.co.uk
