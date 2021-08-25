Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Why a fruit cage is the new greenhouse

By Isabel Bannerman
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate August, and the emotional high of the school holidays is inching down to that dread of the coming rentrée for all of us, forever haunted as we are by that moment when our thoughts turn to felt tips and new shoes. In my own childhood, those last precious days of freedom were usually spent in my grandmother’s sandy garden in Surrey, where the junior end of the family flew out from the car like a quarrel of sparrows – my brother and next sister up, plus myself – while our mother drove the older ones on to London to forage for necessaries in the Army & Navy Stores.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beatrix Potter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Red Fruit#Garden Design#Cages#Army Navy Stores#Hq#Marylyn Abbott#Bush Fruit#Keder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get rid of fruit flies fast

Fruit flies are notoriously difficult to get rid of. It seems if you spot one hovering around your kitchen, the next day there’s dozens or more. That’s because fruit flies can actually lay up to 500 eggs, which hatch in as little as 24 hours. So, if you notice a...
AgricultureBHG

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country. Removing weeds from your yard can feel like a never-ending battle, but it's key to keeping your lawn and garden looking their best and your plants healthy. In some cases, those weeds can impact your own health as well. You may already be familiar with certain dangerous plants to avoid, like poison ivy, but right now it's poison hemlock that's grabbing our attention. Recently, populations of this toxic and invasive plant have been exploding in parks and gardens across the country. It thrives in moist soil and the flooding the country has been experiencing has played a part in its unprecedented growth. Every part of poison hemlock is highly toxic to humans, livestock, and other animals, including your dog or cat.
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Plant garlic cloves in your garden this September

For the past two years, I have tried growing garlic in my garden. The first year, I had several challenges. The fall was incredibly wet and cold. I also underestimated the amount of competition from self-seeded dill plants. I harvested two really small heads of garlic. I was not discouraged....
GardeningIsland Packet Online

The seeds of this oddly beautiful weed stay viable in the soil for over 100 years

The mullein had finished blooming, and stood up out of the pastures like dusty candelabra ... — Elizabeth Enright. Common mullein (Verbascum thapsus) is one of some 360 species of mulleins native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. This odd-looking weed — which can grow five or six feet tall — has other, more colorful names, such as lungwort, candlewick, blanket-leaf, feltwort, and Quaker rouge.
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
GardeningOne Green Planet

7 Reasons Weedy Lawns Are Better Than Fancy Grass

Grass lawns, despite a long and steady trend upwards in popularity, have recently been on the decline. What people have been realizing is that lawns are prime gardening real estate, and the land could be used for productivity. Of course, there is little debate to be had over this issue — gardens are much more functional and, most would say, beautiful than expanses of mowed grass.
GardeningGood News Network

Ditch That Hard-to-Grow Lawn And Start Cultivating Moss, Instead

Across the country, soft, cushiony moss could be the cure to the struggling homeowner’s case of a balding lawn. Growing faster, more easily, and with less effort than normal grass, it has been the landscaper’s choice in Japan for centuries. If one is struggling with patchy, dry, or weed-ridden grass...
Gardeningyourerie

Garden Moments: Pawpaw — North America’s Largest Edible Native Fruit

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!
Wildlifenatureworldnews.com

Western False Asphodel: New Type of Carnivorous Plant Discovered in 20 Years

A cute tiny white flower blooms near metropolitan areas in the Pacific Northwest turns out to be deadly. Triantha occidentalis, also known as the bog-dwelling western false asphodel, was originally reported in the scientific literature in 1879. But, according to experts, no one knew this sweet-looking plant utilized its sticky...
GardeningNew York Post

Common Canadian flower is first carnivorous plant in 20 years

There’s a new flesh-eating flower in the plant kingdom. The carnivorous cutie is the first of its kind identified in 20 years — despite the white flower’s prevalence throughout the Pacific Northwest. Sean Graham, a botanist with the University of British Columbia, told NPR, “We had no idea it was...
Agriculturewestsidenewsny.com

Leaf spot disease in tomatoes

With the wet weather we’ve had this summer, you are probably noticing signs of fungal diseases in your garden. Tomatoes are susceptible to a variety of such diseases in the summer and one of those is Septoria leaf spot. This fungal disease affects only the leaves of the plant, not...
Wildlifenationalgeographic.com

New type of carnivorous plant found in mountain bogs

False asphodel, a flower that grows in the high-altitude wetlands of western North America, gets much of its nutrients from eating insects. If you hike through a mountain bog along the West Coast of North America in midsummer, there’s a decent chance you’ll run into a false asphodel (Triantha occidentalis), an unassuming flower that shoots up dark green stalks with white blooms.
AnimalsFremont Tribune

Avoid that "plant zoo" landscape with predator-resistant plants

Are some of your prized plants caged up to protect them from predators like deer, bunnies or other creatures? Animals will eat almost anything if they’re hungry enough but selecting less-favored plants from the outset can go a long way toward avoiding a “plant zoo” landscape. Deer and rabbits are...
GardeningTelegraph

Six quick and easy gardening jobs for late summer

This week Tom explains how to grow aubergines, take penstemon cuttings – and keep pests at bay. Aubergines can be tricky to grow: pests love them and our summers can be too short for the fruits to ripen. To grow decent-sized fruits, thin them to about six per plant. Thinning concentrates the energy into fewer fruits and gives them the best chance to swell and ripen. Remove a few lower leaves too, to let in light and air and improve overall plant health. I also feed aubergines on my regular Friday feeding rounds and spray the growing tips with SB Plant Invigorator to keep aphid levels low.
GardeningELLE DECOR

The Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in September

You might think spring or summer is the best time to get started on your garden, but believe it or not, the middle of September (yes, the fall season!) presents an opportunity to plant a fair range of fall flowers and vegetables. From vitamin-rich spinach to cheery calendulas, you can find a selection of worthwhile additions to your fall garden, whether you have a petite backyard space or a spacious setup any gardening enthusiast would envy.
GardeningFarm and Dairy

How to determine why your fruit tree isn’t producing fruit

My daughter, Vayda, and I spent Saturday evening walking through our backyard inspecting our potatoes, blueberry bushes and fruit trees. We were pleasantly surprised to find small peaches on our peach tree. They’re not ready yet, but we’ll be enjoying them in no time. It took a couple of years...
GardeningTelegraph

Five of the best garden pots for summer plants

Summer is here and if you're looking to get into gardening, you'll definitely need to find the perfect pots for your plant babies. Arguably, the most daunting part of moving from a balcony to a garden was watching the former be packed into the back of a removal van. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy