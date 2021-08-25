What heirs, heiresses and royals taught us about getting married post-pandemic

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThey waited and they pined, locked down in estates and mansions, and the nanosecond it became just about acceptable to re-engage with the idea of excess, the heirs, heiresses, royals and social set got married. We may not be clear of Covid, but the contest over Wedding of the Season/Year/Decade started up again this summer with couture gowns, palatial venues and sword fighting monks (Lady Clara Paget can explain).

