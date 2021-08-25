What heirs, heiresses and royals taught us about getting married post-pandemic

Ever since they rekindled their romance in April 2021, fans have been wondering whether Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married anytime in the near future, and it sounds like plans are already in the works. On Aug. 24, a source for Us Weekly claimed the lovebirds are “seriously talking about getting married,” which is pretty major. “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” the insider claimed, even adding that Affleck reportedly considers J.Lo the “one that got away” and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.” OMG, my heart!