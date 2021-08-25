Cancel
How the computer chip shortage affects Skoda – according to its boss

By Andrew English,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Schäfer was part of a Volkswagen Group team recently sent to see one of the German giant’s microchip suppliers in Taiwan. As he recounted: “We arrived at the headquarters building and the management said, ‘Who are you?’. We explained that we were one of the world’s largest car makers and wanted to talk about our chip supplies and they said: ‘So how many do you want? A million a day, or a week, two million, 20 million?’.

