How a former shop assistant married America's most eligible man

Perhaps nobody embodies the understated cool of 90s fashion like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Formerly a publicist for Calvin Klein, Carolyn was catapulted from everywoman obscurity into the public eye when she wed America’s most eligible bachelor and “Prince of Camelot”, John F. Kennedy Jr., in 1996. Naturally, the couple’s marriage stirred up a media frenzy of Meghan Markle-esque proportions. New York paparazzi flocked to Tribeca, hoping to snap a photo of the newlyweds outside their apartment. Editors quickly took interest in Carolyn’s unique personal style: a mix of American sportswear and avant-garde pieces, unusual for the legendarily preppy Kennedys. Her aversion to the era’s trends signalled exacting taste, and before the decade had even ended, the media labelled her a fashion icon of the 90s. Despite the brevity of her time on Earth (Carolyn and JFK Jr. were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in 1999), she crafted a sartorial legacy that would endure for decades on (Carolyn and JFK Jr.’s romance has even inspired Ryan Murphy’s new show American Love Story). Here, we take a look back at some of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s most iconic outfits.