If you're a dress devotee like me, you've come to the right place. While I'll always love jeans and will continue to WFH in sweatpants, there's nothing quite like the feeling of slipping on a new dress that makes you feel like your best self. I definitely have more dresses than any other item of clothing in my closet, so I fancy myself somewhat of an expert. I hope you believe me, then, when I say our new Who What Wear Collection is chock-full of flawless dresses you'll love for years to come.