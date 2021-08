It's been 20 years since Marlon Wayans brought Scary Movie and it's sequels to screens, and now he's getting in the Halloween spirit again for a new comedy adventure for Netflix. Wayans will star in and produce the as yet untitled movie under the direction of Jeff Wadlow, from a scipt by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger and John R Morey. The Scary Movie series, and the various parody movies they inspired, were not exactly a serious movie, with the emphasis definitely on gross-out moments and having a swipe at some famous horror franchises along the way. It sounds like Wayans' new foray into the spooky comedy genre is a little more of a genuine affair.