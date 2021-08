Part 10 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. The Hillenmeyer Distinguished Lecture Series has been a part of academic life at Thomas More University since 1975. The endowed series was established by the Hillenmeyer family of Lexington in 1972 to honor their uncle, Msgr. Herbert F. Hillenmeyer, a long-time member of the clergy of the Diocese of Covington. The main purpose of the series, according to a press release issued at that time, was to invite “distinguished Catholic lecturers and scholars to serve both students and the people of the Diocese of Covington.”