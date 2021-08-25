IN THE COURTS:

John C. Anderson, Lisbon, vs. Ashley Anderson, Salem, divorce sought. Johnna K. Parke, Salem, vs. Jeffrey A. Parke, Port Orange, Fla., divorce sought. In Common Pleas Court, Jeffrey E. Darin, 35, Youngstown, was sentenced to two years in prison for four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count each of trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin. On Oct. 20, 2017, Darin was involved in the sale of both fentanyl and carfentanil. He was also involved in the sale of fentanyl on Oct. 23, 2017, as well as cocaine, methamphetamines and heroin on Nov. 11, 2017. Additional charges of two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs were dismissed. Darin was ordered to forfeit $626 in drug-related proceeds in his possession on Nov. 11.