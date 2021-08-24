West Virginia State announces beginning of renovation project to stadium

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Four positive cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the State Fair of West Virginia. According to the State Fair of West Virginia Facebook page and a post they made on Monday, August 16, 2021, contract tracing was done immediately. The Greenbrier County Health Department and the State Fair of West Virginia are working together closely to isolate the individuals and figure out who was in close contact with them. Cleaning and sanitization at the fair have also increased.