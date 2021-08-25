Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Transcripts of Anti-Masks-Mandate Remarks By Two Baker Appointees on Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education

By NBP Staff
newbostonpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Two members of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education made extensive arguments against forcing students to wear masks in public schools in the state during a board meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Both are appointees of Governor Charlie Baker, who supports the masks mandate. The two board members are Martin West and Paymon Rouhanifard.

newbostonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Education#Anti#Paymon Rouhanifard#Commonwealth#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Education Dept. Announces Civil Rights Investigations Into 5 States' Mask Mandate Bans

The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights. Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether their bans are discriminatory.
EducationPatriot Ledger

Baker seeks to impose mask mandate for kids in early education programs

Consistent with the new mask-wearing rules in public schools, the Baker administration is seeking permission to impose a mask mandate for all staff and children age 5 and older enrolled in state-licensed pre-kindergarten, after-school and other early education programs. The policy would look similar to what Education Commissioner Jeff Riley...
Educationprairiestatewire.com

Schimpf: 'Policy decisions ought to be made by local school board members'

Republican candidate for governor Paul Schimpf views Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new mask mandate as just the latest example of him abusing his powers. “This is an issue I've been concerned about really for the past five years,” Schimpf told Prairie State Wire. “You know, when I was a state senator, one of the things that my fellow senators got tired of me saying during Senate debates was that we, the Illinois Senate, are not and should not be a 59-member school board. All those policy decisions ought to be made by local school board members that are accessible to parents and accountable to parents.”
EducationUS News and World Report

State Education Board Clears Way for School Mask Mandate

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education overwhelmingly approved a measure Tuesday that gives state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a universal mask mandate for K-12 public schools. Riley is expected to formally issue the indoor mandate as early as Wednesday and...
Educationstateofreform.com

Maryland Board of Education approves universal school mask mandate

A universal school mask mandate was passed by the Maryland Board of Education (MBE) with almost unanimous support on Thursday. The board held a special meeting to vote on whether or not to implement an emergency regulation mandating universal mask-wearing for schools in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy...
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Statewide school mask mandate in Massachusetts expected to be issued

The Massachusetts education commissioner is expected to formally issue a statewide mask mandate for all public K-12 students and staff on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Tuesday to give Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley the authority to mandate masks indoors for all public K-12 students and staff.
Mantua, OHrecord-courier.com

Mask mandate on Crestwood Board of Education's agenda tonight

The Crestwood Board of Education will vote tonight whether to enact a mask mandate for the district. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Crestwood Primary School, 11256 Bowen Road, Mantua. If approved, the mandate would "require masking for teachers, staff, students, parents and visitors while indoors on...
Maryland StateWTOP

Md. senators call on state education board to issue universal masking mandate

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State senators sent a letter to the Maryland State Board of Education Wednesday ahead of its hastily-scheduled meeting Thursday, imploring board members to issue an emergency regulation requiring a universal masking mandate for students and teachers across the state.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Masks to be required in Massachusetts schools this fall, as education board gives commissioner authority to issue mandate

Students, educators and staff returning to Massachusetts schools will be required to wear masks as the new academic year begins. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday voted to give Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the authority to issue a mask mandate. Member Paymon Rouhanifard was the only board member to vote against the measure in a brief board meeting that lasted fewer than 30 minutes.
Martinsburg, WVlocaldvm.com

Mask mandate protest at Berkeley County Board of Education

Martinsburg, W.Va. (WDVM) — August 23rd marks the first day back at school for Berkeley County K-12 students. Some parents are not happy with one policy the school district implemented this week – the mask mandate. A group of parents protested outside the Board of Education administration building on Monday...
Lexington, KYWUKY

Beshear Rescinds School Mask Rule; Board Of Education Mandate Appears Intact

Kentucky is already seeing the fallout from the state Supreme Court’s weekend ruling affecting Gov. Andy Beshear’s ability to issue pandemic-related mandates. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Democrat has canceled his latest school masking order. But kids shouldn’t take off those facial coverings just yet. The high court order...
HealthNECN

AG Describes Baker Vaccination Mandate As ‘Absolutely Legal'

With hers among the state offices requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday that Republican Gov. Charlie Baker was right to impose a vaccine mandate for executive branch employees and believes the step is "absolutely legal." "For me, what is comes down to...
Berkshire County, MANEWS10 ABC

Berkshire County school districts adopt to mask mandate prior Massachusetts Education Commissioner announcement

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MASS. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffery Riley is pushing for a mask mandate. The Lenox Board of Education voted to adopt a mask mandate on Monday. Superintendent Marc Gosselin Jr. says the district was waiting for the state to release guidance, but that didn’t happen until Friday. Massachusetts Ed. Commissioner Jeffery Riley asked his board to grant him permission to mandate masks in all K-12 state public schools until October 1st. Riley says over a virtual meeting that this mandate will allow students and teachers more time to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy