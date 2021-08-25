Transcripts of Anti-Masks-Mandate Remarks By Two Baker Appointees on Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
Editor’s Note: Two members of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education made extensive arguments against forcing students to wear masks in public schools in the state during a board meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Both are appointees of Governor Charlie Baker, who supports the masks mandate. The two board members are Martin West and Paymon Rouhanifard.newbostonpost.com
Comments / 0