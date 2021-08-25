Transcripts of Anti-Masks-Mandate Remarks By Two Baker Appointees on Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education

Republican candidate for governor Paul Schimpf views Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new mask mandate as just the latest example of him abusing his powers. “This is an issue I've been concerned about really for the past five years,” Schimpf told Prairie State Wire. “You know, when I was a state senator, one of the things that my fellow senators got tired of me saying during Senate debates was that we, the Illinois Senate, are not and should not be a 59-member school board. All those policy decisions ought to be made by local school board members that are accessible to parents and accountable to parents.”