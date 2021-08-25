Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What Red Sox Slugger Hunter Renfroe Credits For His Incredible Stretch

By Sean T. McGuire
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe continues to rake at a league-leading clip. Renfroe hit two home runs during Boston’s 11-9 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Fenway Park. He now leads all of Major League Baseball with 10 home runs in the month of August, the most in a single month in his entire six-year career.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jimmy Hayes
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Chaim Bloom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBDaily News Of Newburyport

Red Sox got themselves a steal in Hunter Renfroe

BOSTON — When Chaim Bloom signed Hunter Renfroe to a one-year, $3.1 million deal this past offseason, he surely hoped his dismal 2020 season in Tampa Bay was an aberration and that he’d rediscover the power that made him such a formidable bat for three years in San Diego. But...
MLBBoston Globe

Hunter Renfroe pays tribute to his ‘best friend’ after the death of Red Sox outfielder’s father

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe offered a remembrance of his father, Todd, on social media Saturday night, calling the 57-year-old who died Thursday “my best friend.”. “He fought the good fight and he won the race. Cancer was a hard fought battle for four long years, but now he is pain free and in the arms of Jesus,” the 29-year-old Renfroe wrote. “He now has the best seat in the house to watch me achieve all my dreams.”
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber’s Impact On Red Sox Offense Is ‘Easy To See’

Remember all that talk about Kyle Schwarber not addressing a need for the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline because he never played first base?. Well, the slugger certainly is doing his best to silence them. Since joining the Red Sox via a trade from the Washington Nationals at...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Take Care Of Business Friday Vs. Indians Despite COVID Issue

The Boston Red Sox got some bad news Friday but still came away with a victory. Prior to the Red Sox’s Friday night date with the Cleveland Indians, Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact meaning that both will be sidelined for some time.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Odds: Sportsbooks Respect Kyle Schwarber’s Homer Potential

The Boston Red Sox have already bashed 12 home runs this week and odds are good they’ll hit at least one Friday night in Ohio against the Cleveland Indians. Home run props are a relatively new part of the sports betting space and they’ve taken the United States by storm over the last few seasons. You simply pick a player to leave the yard and if he does at any point throughout the game, you win the bet. It’s really that simple.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Red Sox look to keep winning on road at Indians

Jonathan Arauz went from a last-minute call-up to delivering the key hit in the nick of time for the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox look to ride the momentum of their emotional victory over the host Cleveland Indians into the second contest of a three-game set on Saturday. Arauz...

Comments / 0

Community Policy