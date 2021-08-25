Vistage recognizes Bug Busters CEO, Court Parker, with the 2021 Leadership Award

Inc. magazine revealed this month that Modus Create is No. 4547 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.