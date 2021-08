The Minnesota Gophers got some good news regarding the transfer portal earlier this week as it was announced that incoming senior Savanah Norcross would be transferring from Boston College to the U to play for Brad Frost and the Gophers in 2021-22. Norcross will provide some instant offense for Minnesota as she was the leading scorer in the COVID shortened season for the Eagles with 21 points and 12 goals in 20 games.