Philippines’ Duterte says he will run for vice president in 2022

By Andreo Calonzo Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will run for vice president in the 2022 elections, firming up his bid to stay in a top government post after his single term ends. “I will continue the crusade. I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency,” Duterte said in a briefing aired late Tuesday. “I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance, but I can always express my views in public.”

