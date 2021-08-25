Brain food: What to eat to protect your memory

We all know the feeling. It’s 3pm (or 3am), the edges have blurred, nothing is really registering, and it would be a challenge to tell someone your name—much less answer the question your boss just levied at you. It is not a hangover, you're not under the weather or dealing with low blood sugar, and you actually got eight hours of sleep last night. So what gives? Chances are, you're dealing with a minor bout of brain fog, a relatively common feeling that folks experience, sometimes without a clear catalyst.