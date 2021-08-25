Brain food: What to eat to protect your memory
When it comes to memory power and concentration, food choices can make a difference. Let’s examine some of the smartest foods for your noggin. Unsaturated fats. Is the right fat where it’s at when it comes to brain food? Unsaturated fats (considered healthier fats) may help protect and preserve your memory. Diets that contain plenty of healthy, unsaturated fats have been linked to lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.www.arcamax.com
