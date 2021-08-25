Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Thompson-Herah 'on a mission' at golden Lausanne Diamond League

By Andrej ISAKOVIC, Jewel SAMAD
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0ZFr_0bc2ZQdS00
Elaine Thompson-Herah, right, and the two Jamaican compatriots who followed her home for Olympic 100m medals, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson (L) in the women's Olympic 100m final /AFP/File

A golden array of Olympic champions has allowed the organisers to boast that the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne offered 'Best of Tokyo in 2 Hours' but even they were in doubt over the headline race.

While World Athletics also crowed on Tuesday that 19 Olympic gold medallists had signed up for the 'Athletissima' meeting, the ninth leg of the Diamond League, the most eye-catching is sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah, who says she is on "a mission".

The Jamaican broke Florence-Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old Olympic record as she took gold in Tokyo. Thompson-Herah then shaved another 0.07sec off her best time when she ran 10.54sec in the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday.

Only Griffith-Joyner, who set the world record of 10.49 in Indianapolis in 1988, has run faster.

Before Thompson-Herah's explosive win in Tokyo, the American had the three fastest times in history, now she has three of the five best and the Jamaican wants the record.

"I think the records are in reach because I ran 10.5 and I have so much more within me," Thompson-Herah said after her win in Eugene. "I have a mission to complete."

"I have more races, so I don't get too excited, too carried away. I have to continue doing the job," she said.

On Thursday night she is due to face six of the seven women she beat in Tokyo including the silver and bronze medallists, compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

That is one of five events in Lausanne where the all three athletes who stood on the Olympic podium entered.

Competition opens on Wednesday with a city-centre men's high jump, but spectators will be deprived of a rematch between the two men who agreed to share gold in Tokyo.

While one Olympic champion, Italian Gianmarco Tamberi will be there, the other Mutaz Barshim withdrew after the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, asked the jumper to be his guest of honour at a celebratory function back home on Thursday.

"An invitation," World Athletics said, ominously, "that could not be refused."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iy9YV_0bc2ZQdS00
Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will run over 3,000m in Lausanne /AFP/File

The man World Athletics called their 'Harry Lime', Belarusian Maksim Nedasekau,  the third man in an epic Tokyo duel who ended up with bronze, will be there.

On Thursday the action switches to the cosy Stade Olympic de la Pontaise, but while  the 48,000 seats at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium were empty for the Games, this time athletes will compete in a packed stadium close to its 12,200 capacity.

Other events with all three Olympic medallists competing include the women's high jump, the men's 800m, the men's shot, where American double Olympic champion Ryan Crouser could attack his own world record.

Some Olympic champions are switching events.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm, who smashed the 400m hurdles world record in Tokyo, will run the 400m flat.

His compatriot Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1500m champion, and the 10,000 gold medallist Ethiopian Selemon Barega, will more or less split the difference and face each other in the 3,000m.

Swede Armand Duplantis, who won the Tokyo pole vault, will face Tokyo runner-up, American Chris Nilsen, former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie from France, and double World Champion Sam Kendricks who is making his return after missing the Games with Coronavirus.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kendricks
Person
Maksim Nedasekau
Person
Gianmarco Tamberi
Person
Chris Nilsen
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Person
Ryan Crouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Lausanne Diamond League#Jamaican#Best Of Tokyo#World Athletics#The Diamond League#Sec#American#Italian#Lausanne Afp File#Belarusian#Norwegian#Ethiopian#M Swede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Nicki Minaj Shades Sha’Carri Richardson For Losing Race

Nicki Minaj Shares Picture Of A Broom To Shade Sha’Carri Richardson. Sha’Carri Richardson finished in 9th place (last) with a time of 11.14 seconds at yesterday’s “dream” race against Olympic champions. Richardson, who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics, made her debut in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of...
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
Worldhotnewhiphop.com

Team Jamaica Shades Sha'Carri Richardson After Her Tasteless "Liked" Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson went into her Prefontaine Classic race with so much confidence, only to finish dead last in ninth place. Despite her unfortunate finish, she's keeping her head up, reminding herself that there's only up to go from here. As she rests following the showing, she's been openly shading the...
Mental HealthAceShowbiz

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast is currently resting at home following her withdrawal from the gymnastics team final at Tokyo Olympics as she's suffering from the 'twisties.'. AceShowbiz - Wishing Simone Biles a speedy recovery. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast shared with fans that she's recovering from a painful dog bite. Taking to Instagram Story, Simone revealed that she suffered an injury on her finger.
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Sportsdreddsinfo.com

“Smoke Now So You Wouldn’t Get Smoked Later” – Sha’Carri Richardson Trends As Jamaica Sweeps Women’s 100m

Twitter Reacts To Jamaica Sweeping Women’s 100m Amid Sha’Carri Richardson’s Absence. Sha’Carri Richardson made headlines following her disqualification after she tested positive for Marijuana. The 21-year-old American phenom clinched the U.S. record with a 10.86 at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. After the result of the test, Sha’Carri Richardson’s...
Houston, TXUSA Today

LOOK: Simone Biles attends Texans training camp

The Houston Texans had a special visitor at training camp Friday morning at Houston Methodist Training Center. U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was in attendance at training camp. In addition to being a fan of the Texans, Biles is also dating safety Jonathan Owens, who said he was proud of...
SportsVanity Fair

Sha’Carri Richardson Gets a Shot at 100-Meter Rematch

After American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson became the sixth-fastest woman ever to run the 100-meter race in April and won the event in the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, she became a favorite to medal in Tokyo (and a burgeoning beauty icon). Days later, she was suspended for a month and left off the Olympic team after testing positive for marijuana, but she took it in stride. “I just say, don’t judge me, because I am human,” she told Today’s Savannah Guthrie on July 2. “I’m you, I just happen to run a little faster.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: McKayla Maroney says she was forced to compete on a broken foot by abuser Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney has criticised Team USA and USA Gymnastics following years of abuse by Larry Nassar – the former Team USA doctor now in prison for sexual abuse. “When I was under ‘your care’ in Tokyo competing for Team USA at 15, and my parents weren’t allowed to stay in my hotel or see me in person,” Ms Maroney tweeted at USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Sunday, concerning what took place at the 2011 World Championship in Japan. “When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50 minutes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy