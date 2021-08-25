Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe: IPC

By YASUYOSHI CHIBA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrWQh_0bc2ZEHy00
The Afghan flag was carried into the Paralympic ceremony by a volunteer /AFP

Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have been safely evacuated from the country, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday, declining to specify their destination.

The two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, were originally due to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics.

But with the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair were among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.

Before the Games began, the IPC confirmed that the athletes would no longer be able to compete, and the Afghan flag featured at Tuesday's opening ceremony in a symbolic fashion only, carried by a volunteer.

"Efforts have been made to remove them from Afghanistan, they are now in a safe place," IPC spokesman Craig Spence said Wednesday.

"I'm not going to tell you where they are because this isn't about sport, this is about human life and keeping people safe."

Spence said the pair would not be competing at the Games, and their focus at the moment was on their well-being.

"Obviously they've been through a very traumatic process, they're undergoing counselling and psychological help," he told reporters.

"We are being kept in the loop about their whereabouts and their well-being."

Khudadadi, 23, was to be the first woman ever to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics and had appealed for help to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

Australian broadcaster ABC reported that the Paralympians were among a group of Afghan athletes evacuated to Australia, but there has been no official confirmation.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Paralympics#Paralympians#Taliban#Ipc#Australian#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
AdvocacyNBC News

Women and girls in Afghanistan are 'petrified.' This is what women's rights organizations are doing about it.

The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, plunging the nation into a humanitarian crisis that is particularly dangerous for the country’s 14 million women and girls. “The speed at which this has happened was a great surprise. We’d been anticipating this, but we thought it would be a couple more weeks,” said Yasmeen Hassan, executive director of human rights organization Equality Now. “Huge amounts of work has been done in women’s rights, education and political participation. I think we’re back to square one and that is very alarming.”
RelationshipsTODAY.com

How to adopt Afghan refugee children

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of refugees with no place to turn, many of them children. "No one chooses to become a refugee. Refugees are human beings like all of us who are forced to run for their lives to escape war, violence or persecution," Christopher Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Washington, D.C., told TODAY Parents.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Afghan Refugee Gives Birth on U.S. Evacuation Plane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Afghan woman gave birth on board a U.S. evacuation plane on Saturday, moments after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the U.S. Air Force said. The woman delivered a baby girl in the cargo bay of an Air Force C-17 aircraft after going into labor and experiencing complications during the flight, U.S. Air Mobility Command said on Twitter.
WorldThe Independent

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar. Evacuations from Kabul have continued this...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
Afghanistanwomenworking.com

Malala speaks out against Afghanistan crisis

Last week, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai expressed her grave concerns for the Afghan people when she called upon the international community to take action in response to the Taliban takeover of the Kabul and the rest of the country. The 24-year-old Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who has been...
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Afghan Paralympians arrive at Games after harrowing journey from Kabul to Tokyo

Two athletes from Afghanistan have arrived in Tokyo to compete in the Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said. Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli had flown from Kabul to Paris before travelling to Tokyo. Khudadadi will be the country’s first female athlete to compete at the Paralympics since Athens 2004.

Comments / 0

Community Policy