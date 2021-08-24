Cancel
'Matrix 4' first look and title revealed during CinemaCon; Keanu Reeves makes trippy comeback

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
LAS VEGAS — Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity are back in "Matrix 4," as Warner Bros. showed off the first footage of the much-anticipated action return Tuesday.

The studio announced the film's full title "Matrix: Resurrections" at CinemaCon, the annual national convention for theater owners.

Reeves, 56, and Moss, 54, haven't lost a step onscreen more than 20 years after the original 1999 "The Matrix" as the mind-bending action sequences showed for the new film opening Dec. 22.

But it takes a step to get there, as both lovers are living in a world where even their universe-altering love has disappeared. They don't remember their past selves. Long-haired and bearded Neo is a regular blue pill-taker who tells his shrink (played by Neil Patrick Harris) about his unrelenting memories and asks, "Am I crazy?"

He runs into Trinity at a coffee shop, and she asks, "Have we met?"

'The Matrix' and Keanu Reeves: Will still blow your mind, more than 20 years later

Soon the blue pills are flushed and the reality-inducing red pill is consumed as Neo gets back to being The One, battling anew to a trippy version of "White Rabbit." He can still pack a reverberating punch.

Warner Bros. didn't give any details on the film's plot, which features Lana Wachowski returning to direct.

"Matrix: Resurrections" stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith and Daniel Bernhardt.

More from CinemaCon: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer drops after leak; Peter Parker seeks Doctor Strange's help

The studio also showed extended footage of director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune," (opening Oct. 22) featuring Oscar Isaac as soldier Duke Leto Atreides, Timothée Chalamet as his son Paul Atreides, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck landing on the spice-rich planet of Arrakis. Chalamet's Atreides has a near brush with desert death from an incoming massive sandworm, saved by a heroic Gurney.

Villeneuve said in an interview clip, "I’ve dreamed about 'Dune' for a long time" before making the film and vowed it "has to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Period."

The comment assured assembled theater owners as Warner Bros. emphasized the return to theaters after the studio's controversial 2020 pandemic approach to releases — releasing films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

'It's been a long wait': 9 minutes of James Bond's 'No Time to Die' sees life at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. changed earlier this year, committing to a 45-day theatrical release on its 2022 major titles, which includes Robert Pattinson in "The Batman." Footage for the film was also shown to theater owners Tuesday.

In a pre-taped message to theater owners, Warner Bros.’ domestic distribution head Jeff Goldstein said there were "tough and controversial choices."

"Going to the theater is simply in our DNA," said Goldstein. “That will never change. or replicated in any way.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Matrix 4' first look and title revealed during CinemaCon; Keanu Reeves makes trippy comeback

