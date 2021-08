Realme Book pricing and key specifications have allegedly leaked ahead of its official China launch on August 18. The laptop is named Realme Book for the Chinese market but is expected to arrive in India as Realme Book Slim. The Chinese pricing for Realme Book hints at what the Indian pricing may be and it falls in line with previous leaks. It will be the first laptop from Realme and will offer an affordable yet feature-rich experience to compete with the budget-friendly models from Xiaomi.